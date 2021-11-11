Top general al-Burhan reappoints himself head of transitional council two weeks after coup: Sudan TV

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, will be Sudan's de facto ruler l-Burhan's deputy

Khartoum, Sudan: Sudan's de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday named a new transitional council to steer the country after his coup in October, state television reported.

Burhan, who led the ruling Sovereign Council formed in 2019 after the toppling of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir, will keep his position as head of the council.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy.