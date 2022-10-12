Top Chinese memory chip maker feels the heat as US suppliers halt operations
The US move to impose restrictions on semiconductor exports to China has badly affected state-owned Yangtze Memory Technologies, which has suffered a big fall in its share price
Beijing: The Joe Biden administration turned up the intensity in the trade war with China as US suppliers started pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory chip maker and pausing business activities in the world’s most populous nation.
The US move to impose restrictions on semiconductor exports to China has badly affected state-owned Yangtze Memory Technologies, which has suffered a big fall in its share price.
Yangtze Memory Technologies is facing a freeze in support from key US suppliers including KLA Corp. KLAC, Lam Research Corporation and LRCX. The latest US move follows last week’s sweeping curbs against China’s chip sector, ostensibly aimed at preventing China from using US technology to advance its military power. The US move have a far reaching impact on the chip industry in China and may have a considerable effect on the Chinese economy.
According to reports, US suppliers have discontinued support for already installed equipment at YMTC in recent days and have temporarily stopped the installation of new tools.
US chip equipment manufacturers have stationed dozens of employees at the YMTC factory. They play a crucial role in operations at the factory apart from maintaining and developing its manufacturing capabilities.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi offers condolences to US President Joe Biden over death, devastation caused by hurricane Ian
At least 66 people are believed to have died because of Hurricane Ian in Florida and four people were killed in storm-related incidents in North Carolina, officials said
Explained: Who are the Oath Keepers and why are they on trial?
Members of the anti-government group, founded in 2009, have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol. Prosecutors say the members spent weeks amassing weapons, and readying armed teams outside Washington to stop Joe Biden from becoming president
Ladakh to Xinjiang: Why are India and China suddenly playing footsie?
The US and its Western allies like the UK, Canada, and Germany have also let all kinds of anti-India terror groups and politicians a free run