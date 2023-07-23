Top Chinese diplomat proposes talks with Japan, South Korea
U.S. allies Japan and South Korea are wary of China's increasing military assertiveness and of growing tensions between China and the U.S. over a range of issues including trade and self-ruled Taiwan
In a meeting with the Japanese foreign minister this month in Indonesia, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi suggested high-level discussions involving China, Japan, and South Korea, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.
According to Kyodo, which cited unnamed diplomatic sources, the suggestion is considered as a desire to restart negotiations between the three nations, and Japan would quicken its preparations to make it happen by the end of the year.
Japan and South Korea, allies of the United States, are cautious of China’s growing military assertiveness and of the rising tensions between China and the United States over a number of topics, including trade and Taiwan’s self-rule.
Related Articles
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo could not be reached for comment on Sunday, outside of office hours, while the Foreign Ministry of China withheld an immediate response.
On July 14, Wang and Yoshimasa Hayashi, the foreign minister of Japan, met outside of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathering in Indonesia.
They addressed the Japanese government’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, but they were unable to come to an agreement.
A summit of the three countries’ leaders could be delayed because of the water issue, according to Kyodo.
The leaders of the three nations last congregated in December of that year.
According to Kyodo, Japan informed South Korea of Wang’s suggestion for the negotiations.
(With agency inputs)
also read
Despite sanctions by the US, Intel and NVIDIA continue to push AI-chips to China
Despite the sanctions that have been imposed by the US on China, tech companies like Intel and NVIDIA continue to push their highly advanced AI chips in the Chinese market. This is fuelled by the AI craze in China, and the AI industry's growing demand for AI chips
US soldier detained for crossing DMZ in North Korea: The buffer zone called 'scariest place on Earth’
An American soldier has been detained by Pyongyang for crossing the heavily fortified demilitarised zone (DMZ) without permission. This 248-kilometre-long and four-kilometre-wide buffer zone was created in 1953 after the Korean War, separating the country into two – North and South Korea
Semicon Wars: China has shot itself in the foot by limiting chip-making metals, says US national security advisor
China has decided to limit some rare earth metals that are vital to the manufacturing of semiconductors like gallium and germanium. Although this was in retaliation to the ongoing US-China chip war, this move may backfire on China