Top Chinese diplomat cancels controversial UK visit after British MPs call for his arrest

Beijing: A senior Chinese diplomat who is the Governor of China’s north-western Xinjiang province has pulled out of a controversial visit to the United Kingdom, after British MPs urged the government to block him from travelling to London. A few MP’s allegedly also joined protesters outside the Foreign Office and called for his arrest for severe human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in his province.

Erkin Tuniyaz, a Chinese Communist Party official has been in the past accused of approving human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. A British Foreign Office spokesperson said it was believed that Tuniyaz had pulled out of the upcoming trip to UK.

Ahead of his proposed visit, the UK government insisted that it had not invited him and that if he made the trip he would not have been granted appointments with any British minister. “The UK government will continue to use all opportunities to take action against China’s unacceptable human rights abuses in Xinjiang,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Over the years, China has been accused of systematic human rights abuses against the Muslim minority in Xinjiang, where hundreds of thousands have been detained in camps based chiefly on their ethnicity.

The United Nations too has accused China of “serious human rights violations” and possible crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

According to reports, in 2021, British MPs approved a non-binding House of Commons motion which declared Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang were “suffering crimes against humanity and genocide”.

More recently, a group of seven British MPs, including former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, wrote to Attorney General Victoria Prentis asking her to give “serious consideration” to an application by an alleged torture-sufferer to prosecute the Xinjiang Governor while he was in the UK.

On Monday, Sir Iain accused Tuniyaz of murder as he joined Uyghur activists outside the Foreign Office’s King Charles Street headquarters protesting against the planned visit. “We do not meet with people who murder others. The British government should be above that,” Sir Iain told the protesters.

“There is no negotiation until China stops what it is doing and restores the rights, privileges and freedoms for the people of Xinjiang who are Uyghur Muslims,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.