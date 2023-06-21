Top 10 deadliest World War Two battles

World War II was one of the deadliest conflicts in human history. It lasted from 1939 to 1945 and involved most of the world’s nations, including all of the great powers. The war led to the deaths of millions of people, including soldiers and civilians alike.

Here are the top 10 deadliest battles of World War II:

1.The Battle of Stalingrad: This battle was fought between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union for control of the city of Stalingrad (now Volgograd) in Russia. It lasted from August 1942 to February 1943 and resulted in an estimated 2 million casualties.

2.The Battle of Moscow: This battle was fought between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union for control of Moscow in Russia. It lasted from October 1941 to January 1942 and resulted in an estimated 1.5 million casualties.

3.The Siege of Leningrad: This siege was fought between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union for control of Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) in Russia. It lasted from September 1941 to January 1944 and resulted in an estimated 1.5 million casualties.

4.The Battle of Kursk: This battle was fought between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union for control of Kursk in Russia. It lasted from July-August 1943 and resulted in an estimated 1.2 million casualties.

5.The Battle of Berlin: This battle was fought between Nazi Germany and the Allied forces (primarily Soviet troops) for control of Berlin in Germany. It lasted from April-May 1945 and resulted in an estimated 1 million casualties.

6.The Battle of Okinawa: This battle was fought between the United States and Japan on the island of Okinawa in April-June 1945. It resulted in an estimated 82,000-110,000 Japanese casualties and 12,520 American casualties.

7.The Battle of Iwo Jima: This battle was fought between the United States and Japan on the island of Iwo Jima in February-March 1945. It resulted in an estimated 21,000 Japanese casualties and 6,821 American casualties.

8.The Battle of Monte Cassino: This battle was fought between Allied forces (primarily British, American, Polish, and Canadian troops) and Nazi Germany for control of Monte Cassino in Italy. It lasted from January-May 1944 and resulted in an estimated 185,000-250,000 casualties.

9.The Battle of Normandy (D-Day): This battle was fought between the Allied forces (primarily American, British, and Canadian troops) and Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy, France in June 1944. It resulted in an estimated 209,000 Allied casualties (including both soldiers and civilians) .

10.The Battle of the Bulge: This battle was fought between Nazi Germany and the Allied forces (primarily American troops) in Belgium and Luxembourg in December 1944-January 1945. It resulted in an estimated 100,000 casualties on both sides.

