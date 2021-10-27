'Toothpaste coffee' with peppermint goes viral online; social media users left disgusted

The clip features the man who blended the toothpaste in a jar, then added coffee and milk to it. He then tops off the drink with some peppermint tablets.

The Internet has often seen strange food combinations trends, such as butter chicken golgappas and Maggi milkshakes. While social media users are often baffled by such combinations, there seems to be no dearth of them, as the recent video of a man mixing coffee with toothpaste shows.

Initially posted on Instagram, the video features a man mixing coffee and toothpaste together and topping the bizarre combination off with peppermint tablets. The short clip has gone viral on social media, receiving over 19,000 likes to date.

The clip features the man who blended the toothpaste in a jar, then added coffee and milk to it. He then tops off the drink with some peppermint tablets. The video ends with the man trying his concoction and indicating that it was good with a thumbs-up gesture.

The clip disgusted social media users, with many being repulsed by the video. Some even accused the man of faking his reaction to the toothpaste coffee drink. Several users posted sarcastic comments about the “coffee milkshake”.

The Instagram account in question often uploads videos of strange food combinations. Recently, the account posted a video of “sushi coffee”, blending the soy sauce and compressed sushi with milk and coffee.

The account had also shared a video that featured combining Oreos with ramen, blending the famous biscuits and mixing them with noodles.

This combination is just the latest in the long list of bizarre food trends that have gone viral on social media. Earlier, a video of rasgulla chaat with spices and tamarind chutney had gone viral on the Internet. The post had led to several users being horrified by the recipe. However, some also saw the funny side of the story and questioned why green chutney had not been added to the dish.

Another recipe, mango ice cream chaat, saw users being baffled on seeing the sweet and savoury combination of Gujarati street food dabeli with ice cream. The recipe was topped with cheese, making many people on the Internet cringe due to the bizarre combination. However, some viewers had expressed interest in trying out the dish.