'Toothless' Leopards, 'Battered' Abrams: T90s will hit half of NATO platoon before reaching battlefield, says Russian TV

Moscow: As Germany and the US announced their decisions to send their frontline battle tanks—Leopard 2 and Abrams M1 A2—to Ukraine, the Russian state media reacted with scorn and pun.

On Wednesday, the state-controlled Rossiya-24 television channel broadcast a series of programmes mocking the two NATO tanks being sent to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The Leopard tanks being sent by Germany were the target of a programme titled “Toothless cats”—a pun on the name of the German war machines.

During the programme, the Rossiya-24 presenter compared the Leopard tank with the Russian T-90 and claimed that the Germany-made machines were “more primitive”, heavier, less manoeuvrable and had a shorter firing range.

The television show also featured an on-screen graphic depicting a fictional battle between the T-90 and the Leopard tanks. The news anchor claimed that half the platoon of Leopard tanks will be destroyed by Russian fire even before reaching the battlefield.

The television channel aired another show titled “Battered Abrams”, which showed footage of the US-made tanks being hit during several past conflicts. The on-air sequence also highlighted the “weak points” of the Abrams tank while showing a blueprint of the armoured machine.

On Wednesday, the US had announced that it will supply 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine hours after Germany had made a similar announcement.

