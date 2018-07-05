Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Toll rises to 15 as heavy rain continues to lash Lahore; electrocution and building collapses main causes of deaths

World Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 15:24:00 IST

Lahore: The toll from the heaviest rain to fall on Lahore in 38 years rose to 15 today as torrential rains continued to lash Punjab, the worst-hit province of Pakistan, according to a media report.

A motorcycle rides through floodwaters during monsoon rains in Lahore. Reuters

A motorcycle rides through floodwaters during monsoon rains in Lahore. Reuters

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement on Wednesday that the heavy downpour started hitting the country on Tuesday and continued for 24 hours. Most of the deaths have occurred due to electrocution and building collapse caused by the heavy downpour, according to the officials.

The NDMA said that several low-lying areas have been inundated by the rains as water logging at different areas of Punjab was reported. The authority said that Punjab was worst hit by the rains where 15 people were killed, 50 others injured and one house was washed away by the rain water, the report said.

The rescue work is underway to clear the standing water by the provincial disaster management authority. Choked drains, broken roads and faulty wiring have led to enormous damage and loss of life and property, the Express Tribune reported. Lahore received 238 mm rainfall till Tuesday, breaking the 38-year-old record of the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province. The heavy downpour also exposed flaws in the sewer system of Lahore, which flooded some of the city's streets.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 15:24 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores