Toll in Nepal rainstorm rises to 35, over 400 injured; poor weather, fallen trees obstruct rescue operations

Kathmandu: The toll in the massive rainstorm that swept through many places in Nepal on Sunday rose to 35 on Monday, Nepal Army spokesperson Yam Prasad Dhakal said. Earlier, he had said "over 400 were injured in rainstorms in Nepal".

Security forces are on alert and two Mi-17 helicopters have been kept on standby for deployment in case of an emergency.

"We have kept two Mi-17 helicopters on standby for deployment in case of an emergency. A skytruck is ready in Simara. Over 100 army personnel have been deployed in the affected areas and rescue operations are underway," he told ANI over the phone.

Expressing deepest condolences to the victim's families, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli wrote on his official Twitter handle: "Deepest condolences to the victims' families. Helicopters are ready to be deployed to help the needy. A 'night vision' helicopter is also ready for emergencies."

According to the District Police Office in Parsa, the number of casualties is expected to rise as the storm hit many villages in Bara district, located about 120 kilometres south of Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported.

The National Emergency Operation Centre said rescue operations would be difficult, especially during the night, as roads and other communication facilities in those areas have been blocked by fallen trees and electricity poles.

Meanwhile, the people who were injured in the calamity have been safely shifted to the hospital.

“Two battalions were mobilised immediately at the Mid Air Base in Katmandu. Night vision helicopters are on standby with the rescue teams. Our security agencies are waiting for favourable weather conditions," the prime minister's chief advisor Bishnu Rimal was quoted as saying.

