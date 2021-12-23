Tokyo professor invents lickable TV that imitates different food flavours

A 22-year-old student of the Meiji University, Yuki Hou, volunteered to show reporters how the TTTV machine work

In what comes as a first, a Japanese professor at the Meiji University in Tokyo has developed a lickable TV screen which can roll out the taste of different food flavours.

Taste the TV (TTTV) is a device that incorporates a carousel of flavoured canisters. A total of 10 canisters are present in the multisensory device. Once a user prompts the machine about the taste they want to experience, the canisters spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food.

The user then gets to try a flavour sample which is put out on a hygienic film by the flat TV screen of the device.

A 22-year-old student of the Meiji University, Yuki Hou, volunteered to show reporters how the TTTV machine works. The student told TTTV that she wanted to taste sweet chocolate and after a couple of attempts, the device repeated the order in an automated voice.

The flavoured canisters then whizzed together a sample and laid it on a plastic sheet for Hou to try. The young student said that she sensed a flavour of milk chocolate, something that tasted like sweet chocolate sauce.

According to The Standard, Professor Homei Miyashita built the TTTV prototype over the last year and worked with a talented team comprising of 30 students. The students also helped in making numerous other flavour-related devices.

One such flavour-related device was an innovative fork made by the team, which helped in elevating the taste of food.

As per The Guardian, Miyashita’s technology can help people to interact with the world outside during a global pandemic.

The professor also said that his motive behind creating this device was to give people an equivalent experience of eating at a restaurant while sitting indoors.

A creation cost of the commercial version of TTTV prototype will be around 100,000 yen.

Miyashita plans to use the spray technology in other devices as well and is trying to materialize talks with companies where he can use the technology to apply a particular taste to a slice of toasted bread.