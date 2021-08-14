Tokyo Olympics: Jamaican sprinter Hansle Parchment tracks down volunteer who helped him win gold; watch video here

Parchment told the story in a video posted on Instagram, which ended with him meeting the volunteer. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent

The recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 won hearts worldwide for many amazing moments that were captured this year during the event. Among the many inspiring reasons, there is one such story on the power of kindness.

The story involving Olympic champion Hansle Parchment and a volunteer is ruling social media right now. The Jamaican athlete, who won the gold medal in the men's 110-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, did not forget to track down and thank a woman who helped him reach the venue on time.

Informing his fans and followers on Instagram, Parchment shared a video where he narrates the whole incident. "I accidentally went on the wrong bus to the wrong venue, I had music in my ears and I wasn't hearing anything the people loading the bus were saying," Parchment said in the video.

Later when he realised that he had boarded the wrong bus, he was worried about how to reach the venue. Parchment was also sure that taking a bus ride to the correct venue wouldn't give him enough time to warm up.

Finally, he got help from a stranger who gave the Olympic champion some money so that he could take a taxi and reach on time for his event.

Even after winning the gold, he did not forget to thank the woman who helped him at the right time. Along with the video, Parchment tagged the woman in the post who goes by the name Trijana. However, the video ends with Parchment returning her the money, showing her his gold medal, gifting her a t-shirt, and let her know how she has been "instrumental" to him by helping him with the medal.

As this video went viral, another Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt commented on the post with a 'thank you' and high-five emojis.

Even, Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness shared the video on his Twitter page and asserted that Jamaicans know that gratitude is a must.

For the unversed, Parchment won the gold medal after beating the United States of America's Grant Holloway.