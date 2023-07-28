'Tokyo is a natural partnership in this modernising India': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that Japan is an “exemplary moderniser” and that the country has unleashed the self-reliance revolution in India.

Jaishankar was addressing the inaugural session of the India-Japan Forum. The event was also attended by different Japanese dignataries including Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

“What really does Japan means to India? Japan is in many ways the exemplary moderniser. It is an example of relevance…It’s also a country for which there is a lot of goodwill in history. Today under PM Modi, we also had great modernisation,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “A self-reliant India. Japan is a natural partnership in this modernising India. Japan has truly unleashed the revolution in India.”

Talking about the different revolutions that Japan brought about in the world and inspired others to work the same way, Jaishankar said, “The Suzuki revolution! The second revolution was the metro revolution. The third revolution is the high-speed rail in making. The fourth revolution is in Critical and emerging technologies and semi-conductors.”

Meanwhile, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi said, “To expand our bilateral relationship, it is important that we promote people-to-people exchange. Our PMs agreed to further promote exchanges.”

“This year 2023, we have named It as Japan India tourism year exchange. India is an integral partner in the United Nations security council where we have been working shoulder to shoulder in G4,” he added.

Hayashi said Japan is very keen to work hand-in-hand with India to make its G20 presidency successful, especially the upcoming summit of the intergovernmental forum.

The Japanese foreign minister said a call for upholding international law may sound like a mere slogan unless the challenges being faced by the Global South are dealt with effectively.