Together there is nothing that India and US cannot do: US envoy Garcetti

The United States and India are stronger when they work together, according to US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, and there is nothing the two nations cannot do. The envoy added that the American dream and the Indian dream are the same thing while addressing at the 2023 EducationUSA “Study in the U.S.” university fair on Tuesday.

“This year, going around the country we have seen so much demand for EducationUSA university events because there is so much excitement. What I think at this moment between United States and India is that Indians in India know Americans in America much better than America and Americans know India and Indians. But that’s beginning to change. Every business, every student, every government personnel in Washington is like ‘tell me more about India’. So, I feel like I am kind of at the right place at the right time,” said Garcetti.

“I am here as an ambassador now, and this bridge that you are helping us build really shows the flip side of the same coin. The Indian dream and American dream are the same thing,” he added.

In his remarks, Garcetti also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acknowledgement of the historic developments between “another Al – America and India” during his recent State visit to the US, highlighting the growing friendship and notable advancement between the two countries.

“Thank you to the American universities who say that we want Indian students. We gonna produce great Indian students for you and vice versa. Every Indian student that comes through here, tell him or her to tell a classmate, you know, you should come to India, be an ambassador to India, learn something about India, study in India, work here in India. Because I believe that US and India are stronger together, and together there’s nothing we can’t do,” Garcetti said.

“I think PM Modi said when he came to state dinner that the future is AI (America and India), so let’s get that together”, he added.

A university fair was held on Tuesday at EducationUSA at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), New Delhi, in association with the US Embassy to give students and their parents the chance to speak with representatives of 38 accredited universities and colleges from various regions of the United States.

Participating American higher education institutions at the fair offer a variety of academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate levels and reflect a diverse geographic and disciplinary landscape.

“The United States continues to be the most popular international study destination for Indian students. Over the years, EducationUSA at USIEF has been committed to supporting the informational needs of prospective students who aspire to study at US higher education institutions. This year, we are happy to bring back our signature ‘in-person’ fairs where students can interact face-to-face with representatives of a wide variety of accredited US universities and colleges, all under one roof. We strongly encourage students and parents to seize this opportunity to seek authentic and unbiased information and take advantage of the wide variety of educational options available at U.S. college campuses”, said Adam Grotsky, Executive Director, United States-India Educational Foundation.

From August 26 to September 3, these physical fairs will be held in eight Indian cities: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

