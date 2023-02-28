To stop kids from getting hooked to the internet, China to tighten web video curbs

Beijing: China will tighten curbs on management of short videos as part of efforts to prevent children from becoming addicted to them, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said on Monday.

“Create a clean space for short videos, improve the level of protection of minors, and play a subtle and positive role in cultivating sentiment, enlightening minds, and leading trends,” a statement released by NRTA on its website describing an internal meeting held on the issue of minor addiction, read.

Though no specific measures were announced on Monday, policies introduced by regulators last year included banning minors from tipping live streamers and ordering domestic streaming and social media platforms to conduct regular minor-focused cyber-protection assessments.

The statement is the latest in a campaign launched by China’s media regulators over one year ago that has significantly tightened the rules surrounding livestreaming, video gaming, and Internet usage among Chinese children.

China in 2021 introduced new rules that limit the amount of time under-18 year-olds can spend on video games to three hours a week, a move it said was necessary to combat gaming addiction.

This is not the first time China has attempted to combat online gaming addiction. A cap on gaming hours was first introduced in 2019, when gamers under the age of 18 were allowed to play for 90 minutes per day on weekdays and three hours per day on weekends and holidays. They were blocked from playing between 10pm and 8am.

China’s strict gaming regulations are part of the government’s tighter stance toward technology generally, which is also affecting social media, delivery and ride-share companies.

