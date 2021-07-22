To reside in this Antarctica town, residents must remove appendix; here's why

The reason behind this bizarre rule is practical. The necessary precaution taken by these locals is because the nearest hospital is almost 1,000 kilometers away

Different countries around the world have different laws, but there is one such town in Antarctica that has a rule that is completely bizarre. This town has a mandatory law; if anyone wants to reside, they have to go through an appendix removal surgery.

A popular face on TikTok, Dr Karan Raj, who regularly shares informative videos on his social media handles, recently posted a secret about the remote town of Villas Las Estrellas in Antarctica.

Raj mostly covers topics from tips for getting good sleep to bizarre medical facts. However, in his recent video, he shocked his followers explaining why one needs to have their appendix removed to live in Villas Las Estrellas.

The reason behind this bizarre rule is practical; the doctor explained that the necessary precaution taken by these locals is because the nearest hospital is almost 1,000 kilometers away. Also, the medical facilities available in the town are basic. So people who plan to stay in the town have to get themselves operated because of the lack of surgeons.

However, there are doctors available in the military and research base but none of them are surgeons, who can operate on appendicitis; henceforth this precaution is taken by people living there, as per a 2018 BBC report.

Moreover, the weather conditions in this place (town) are very severe and harsh to live in. Temperature dips as low as -47C in the winters and people have to stay indoors most of the time.

This small island was founded in 1984 during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. This small town includes a school, library, post office, radio station, supermarket, and bank.