'To protect Denmark's interest,' Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen postpones her wedding for the third time

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had finally zeroed in on a date to get married with her fiancé Bo Tengberg. However, the PM had to once again postpone her wedding due to an EU Council meeting scheduled in July.

This is the third time that Frederiksen had to postpone her wedding plans.

Frederiksen posted a message on Facebook where she wrote, "I'm so looking forward to marrying this amazing man."

Sharing a picture with her fiancé, she added, "But obviously it can't be easy, and now the council meeting in Brussels has been convened exactly on the same Saturday in July, when we had planned to marry."

Prioritising her work before her personal life, Frederiksen said, "But I have to do my job and protect Denmark's interests. So once again we have to change our plans."

Frederiksen is optimistic about her marriage and she said that soon they would be able to get married. "I'm looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who fortunately is very patient)," she added.

As per a report in CNN, European Union leaders are schedule to meet on 17 July for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 to discuss the European budget and plans for recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Express.co.uk reported that Denmark has spoken up against a fund over a proposal to extend grants to nations that were extensively damaged by the pandemic. Denmark, along with Sweden, Austria and Netherlands have said that the £676bn funding is too much money and have reiterated that any funds granted must eventually be paid back.

According to the CNN report, Frederiksen from Denmark's centre-left Socialist Democratic party became the country's youngest prime minister in 2019 at the age of 41.