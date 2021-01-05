To evade COVID-19, a British couple lives alone on Owey Island; uses coal for cooking
Over summer, the couple used a yacht to reach the nearest mainland and stock up on food for winter.
A couple from Britain has miraculously managed to evade the entire coronavirus pandemic by moving to a tiny island with no electricity, gas, and running water.
According to a report by Mirror, Luke and Sarah Flanagan moved to the Owey Island off the west coast of County Donegal in Ireland on 14 March, barely two days before the UK went into the coronavirus lockdown.
However, as per the report, the couple had no idea about the impending pandemic and claim that the purpose of their stay on the 300-acre island was to take a year out to enjoy a slower pace of life. Subsequently, the two have managed to remain isolated and keep themselves safe from the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the entire world.
According to a report by The Sun, the couple, originally from Leeds, West Yorkshire, was living in the Scottish Highlands when they saw an online advertisement offering the opportunity to live in a small cottage on rent and decided to move there.
Over summer, the couple used a yacht to reach the nearest mainland and stock up on food for winter. The pair describes the experience as incredible.
In an interaction with the publication, Sarah said that she spoke to her mum in Leeds and cannot believe what has been going on.
According to Sarah, they are living in a little cottage with a fire using coal they stocked up over summer. She added that they use a tank to collect rainwater and cook using big gas bottles. They make use of solar panels which they have attached to their car battery to charge throughout the day before charging their phones.
Luke, a joiner, revealed it was strange hearing about everything that had happened while they were isolated on the island. While there are some houses on Owey, they are only inhabited in summer and according to local history books, the last time anyone spent winter there was 1974.
