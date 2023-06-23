Titan Submersible Tragedy: Pak billionaire Shahzada Dawood's son was petrified to go on Titanic tour, BUT...

The heartfelt wish of a teenager to surprise his father on the International Father’s day turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy.

It has been revealed that 19-year-old Suleman, the youngest passenger on the ill-fated Titan submersible embarked on the underwater journey in hopes to create special memories with his father.

Azmeh Dawood, Suleman’s older sister, revealed in an interview with NBC News that her brother was not enthusiastic about the adventure.

Despite feeling terrified beforehand, Suleman Dawood went ahead with the trip as a special present for his father businessman Shahzada Dawood.

Suleman had reservations about the trip and was uncomfortable with the idea, but his desire to please his father and share a bonding experience pushed him to participate.

Azmeh described her brother as someone who would go to great lengths for the people he cared about, and fulfilling his father’s wish was a testament to his selflessness.

Azmeh also shared her thoughts on the others who tragically lost their lives in what she described as a “catastrophic implosion” during the trip.

She believed that unlike Suleman, these individuals had joined the expedition for their own personal interests. In contrast, Suleman’s motivation solely stemmed from his desire to bond with his father on Father’s Day.

While the circumstances were devastating, Azmeh found solace in the fact that her brother and the others on board likely did not experience any pain.

They were blissfully enjoying the moment when tragedy struck. Azmeh spoke fondly of her father, referring to him as a “precious angel” and shared that his fascination with the Titanic began in his early years.

For Shahzada, the journey was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Azmeh, who currently resides in Amsterdam, expressed her disbelief and described the situation as unreal. She compared it to being trapped in a suspenseful movie with an unknown countdown. The thought of her loved ones in such a distressing situation made it difficult for her to breathe.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, both British citizens, came from one of Pakistan’s most prominent families.

The Dawood Hercules Corporation, the family’s renowned business empire, held investments in various sectors, including agriculture and healthcare.

Shahzada, a billionaire, served as the vice chairman of the Karachi-based Engro Corporation and advised Prince’s Trust International, a charitable organization founded by King Charles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.