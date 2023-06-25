Titan Sub Implosion: Canada police launches probe as debris provides clues to tragic fate

The police in Canada initiated an investigation into the implosion of the Titanic sub, which resulted in the tragic deaths of five crew members.

Among the victims were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French Navy Veteran Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood, and Dawood’s 19-year-old son Suleman.

Less than two hours into its descent to the Titanic wreckage on Sunday, the submersible named Titan disappeared.

After a three-day search for the missing vessel, the US Coast Guard declared all passengers dead upon discovering debris belonging to the sub.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have now confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Superintendent Kent Osmond stated during a press conference in St John’s, Newfoundland, that an examination was underway to determine if a full RCMP investigation is warranted.

He said, “Our team of investigators has been established with the sole purpose of determining whether there are grounds to proceed with a criminal investigation under federal or provincial laws, based on our examination of the circumstances.”

He further emphasized that the police would be scrutinizing the events that led to the fatalities.

Superintendent Osmond mentioned that interviews were conducted with individuals aboard the Polar Prince, Titan’s main support ship, on Saturday as part of the ongoing investigation. The vessel returned to St John’s harbor on Saturday morning, with safety investigators also conducting inquiries on board.

With only 96 hours of life support remaining when communication was lost, search crews made desperate attempts to locate the Titan in the Atlantic Ocean.

The submersible failed to resurface, and its final signal to the mothership, Polar Prince, indicated its position directly above the Titanic ruins.

On Thursday, a deep-sea robotic sub discovered five significant debris pieces from the Titan, located two miles below the ocean’s surface.

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard stated that the debris, found 1,600 feet from the Titanic’s bow, was consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.

To unravel the circumstances surrounding the sub’s violent demise, the debris, including a landing frame and the tail cone, must now be lifted 3,800 meters from the seabed.

Investigators face the daunting task of piecing together the events that led to the ill-fated OceanGate vessel’s failure.

Reports indicate that several safety concerns regarding the vessel were disregarded.

Rob McCallum claimed that his warning about endangering passengers was dismissed by OceanGate’s CEO.

The expert in deep-sea exploration urged Rush to obtain a safety certificate for the sub before offering rides to paying customers, but his advice was ignored.

According to the BBC, Rob told Rush, “You are planning to use an unclassified, prototype technology in an extremely hostile environment. Despite valuing entrepreneurship and innovation, you are potentially jeopardizing an entire industry.”

Rush responded by asserting that his engineering-focused, innovative approach defied conventional submersible practices, as innovation often does.

In a revelation from a tycoon who declined tickets on the ill-fated Titan sub, Stockton Rush allegedly boasted that it was “safer than crossing the street.”

Furthermore, a YouTuber shared eerie footage from his time on board the Titan during a trip that was ultimately canceled due to a series of malfunctions, just days before the sub imploded.

