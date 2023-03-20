New Delhi: People from the Sikh community congregated in large number outside the British High Commission in India’s capital New Delhi to protest pro-Khalistan separatists pulling down the Indian national flag at the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.

Holding tricolour and placards, the people from the Sikh community in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri raised slogan “Bharat humara swabhiman hai (India is our pride)”. They also said they will not tolerate any insult to the national flag.

Sikhs at British Highcommision Delhi pic.twitter.com/YevLutaftP — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 20, 2023

Loud and clear message to all anti-India elements

Sharing the video of the protest, leader of the India's ruling party - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Sikhs of India have given a loud and clear message to all the Anti-India elements sitting abroad through this protest at British High Commission.”

“We won’t let a few defame or weaken the bond of entire community with our nation,” he added.

We won’t let a few defame or weaken the bond of entire community with our nation.@ANI @republic… https://t.co/RsCxdc3qYy pic.twitter.com/zLPzROejMG — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 20, 2023

Indian flag took down at High Commission in London

On Sunday, a group of people chanted pro-Khalistan slogans, took down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London.

The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags.

Officials from the mission said the "attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying "grander". The Metropolitan Police said two members of security staff sustained injuries which did not require hospital treatment. An investigation has been launched.

The British deputy high commissioner was summoned in New Delhi and an explanation was demanded over the complete "absence of security".

In a strongly-worded statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the country finds "unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

The banned terrorist organisation, Sikhs For Justice, is conducting a so-called "Referendum 2020" amid a crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

