At a time when the entirety of the US has been battling with biting cold and freezing winter storms, it has prompted a crisis-like situation forcing thousands of flights to get cancelled, roads to get blocked, and houses to be covered with thick layers of snow. Amid the situation, several videos of the condition in the country have also surfaced on the internet.

Visuals of shocking blizzards are also going viral and are leaving people stunned and terrified. One such video is now making rounds showing a blizzard that occurred over the period of 48 hours and was captured in a timelapse mode.

Shared on Twitter recently, the video seems to have been recorded in front of a house where we can spot a tarmac road in front with parked cars, grass, trees, and also a chair in close proximity. As the video unfolds, we can witness the snowfall which goes on to quickly blanket the entire area. After hours, the level of snow in the entire area also rises further prompting the chair to get completely covered in many feet of snow. None of the previous visuals are in sight as everything looks white and frozen.

Watch:

48 hour timelapse of Blizzard in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tPjrUFnmzR — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 29, 2022

While the video was originally uploaded in 2016, it has still caught quite a few eyeballs and is going viral. People in the comment section not only shared their views on the video but also shared many other videos of similar winter-related incidents. A user wrote, “Nice piccy, but really bad memories of almost Dying in an 8ft Snow drift a 100 yards from home. Shouldn’t have abandoned the car 300 yds from home stuck in another Snow Drift. I Won’t make that mistake again.”

Check more reactions:

Nature can be cruel too. Watch this deer but for the kind hearted soul who helped just in time to free the ice otherwise it would have been impossible for it to get rid of the frozen ice out of his face. pic.twitter.com/qzzcFMMkkH — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) December 29, 2022

We had 6 inches of snow, pretty. Then the wind kicked up at 40-50 mph. Tempurure dropped to -40°, snow became whiteout visibility down to inches. TODAY it’s gone a balmy 60°. Making it 100° warmer then a week ago. I’m Miserable, head & spine hurt from the weather changes. — Janet W C (@blu_iii) December 30, 2022

That's not a blizzard…just snow fall. A blizzard is high wind and whiteout conditions. — Jacob (@N0PLEX) December 29, 2022

Looks like 2022 the weather God had become very angry on planet Earth.😟 pic.twitter.com/VGxlOKXjek — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) December 29, 2022

Has it melted yet? These unseasonal mild have melted so much of the snow we received in Simcoe North ON. It’s frightening his climate change is so prevalent now. I’ve not seen this in the majority of my adult life and I’m 53. — RJP (@mendonca1969) December 30, 2022

Speaking about the weather conditions in the US, while hundreds have been affected by the same, the fearsome winter storms have also claimed the lives of many. Besides, the extreme weather has also sent minimum temperatures below freezing in many US states, forcing people to struggle with power cuts and finding shelters.

