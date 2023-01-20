TikTok user receives $5,000 with his McDonald’s order; what he does next wins hearts

There is a saying, “Good deeds often come back to you.” Though it might not always be true, humble gestures will certainly bring inner peace and satisfaction. Recently, a US-based TikToker showed the importance of humanity even in times when there is so much negativity and selfishness around. The person, named Josiah Vargas, revealed in one of his TikTok videos that he mistakenly received a bag full of dollars while grabbing his snacks from a McDonald’s drive-thru. As soon as he found out the cash, worth $5,000, he immediately took a U-turn and returned it to the outlet. NowThis News brought the incident to light by sharing the video on its official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)



The clip opens inside the car of the TikTok user in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As stated by Vargas, he drove to the McDonald’s to have a sausage McMuffin. Soon after leaving the shop, he noticed that along with the food, they somehow handed a bag full of cash to him. “Just a couple of thousand dollars here,” he estimated. As it was quite surprising for him, Vargas wondered, “Why would they do this to me?”

Then, the TikTok influencer decided to submit the cash to the McDonald’s drive-thru as he noted, “I’m a good person, I guess.” He turned around and headed to the shop. While coming out of his car, Vargas sarcastically said to himself, “Do you know how bad I want this money? Why do you put me in this situation?”

Vargas deposited the bag at the McDonald’s counter and quipped, “You guys are laundering money out here?” The crew there seemed to be worried about the packet. Since they got it back, one of them was heard saying, “Oh my god. You are a blessing from God.” She further told Vargas that she would like to hug him and capture a photo of him.

After coming back to his car, the TikTok user looked quite happy as he revealed, “They were hugging me, thanking me and crying. I guess I get free McDonald’s for a month.” The clip then cut to his home. In a brief face-cam session, Vargas claimed that while he was driving back, the McDonald’s crew called him back and gave him $200 as a reward. In the end, he suggested to his followers, “Do good people. Return $5000, get $200 and one-month free McDonald’s.”

The caption of the clip reads, “Josiah Vargas posted the entire experience to his TikTok. As of January 19, it has more than 2M+ views.” Since being dropped on Instagram, the viral video has climbed to more than 5.2 million views and as many as 35,000 users have liked it so far. A person wrote in the comment section, “He will get way more in life because of this good deed. That’s just the beginning of the blessing.” Another person lauded Vargas saying, “He saved someone’s job by being selfless. No one would have gone back to hand them the cash. Good for him.”

