TikTok star Elyse Myers describes worst date ever, says she was tricked into buying 100 tacos

TikTok star Elyse Myers is currently making headlines for her viral video in which she talked about her worst date ever, where she was tricked into buying 100 tacos from Taco Bell.

Myers, a content creator and web developer from Nebraska in the US, shared the story of her disastrous date on TikTok. In the video, Myers said she had met her suitor on a dating app. On their first date, she thought they would go to a restaurant.

However, the man got into her car and directed her to a drive-thru Taco Bell. The guy ordered 100 hard-shell tacos and to top it all, claimed that he had forgotten his wallet at home. He then requested Myers to pay the bill for all the 100 tacos that he had ordered.

Myers said that she was forced to shell around $149 on tacos and she was horrified and trying to process what was happening.

Myers' horrific date did not end there. Her date took Myers to his home where they found his dad on the couch. The three of them started eating tacos at the kitchen table. Myers’ date was excited to see 100 tacos and screamed, “Let’s feast”.

Myers stated that the situation became really awkward after that and they ate tacos in all complete silence. She said the silence was so profound that they could hear the sound of chewing. She decided to leave after her date’s dad asked her if she wanted to see his ‘studio’.

Myers said she gathered all the uneaten 94 tacos and took them home as she had paid for all of them.

She mentioned in an interview with Nexstar that she was a naïve, 18-year-old at that time and ignored many red flags during the date.

This story of the most awkward date has garnered 2.4 million likes on TikTok and has been watched by almost 16 million people. Several women also contacted Myers, describing similar experiences of disastrous dates.

One woman commented: “I am happy you took your tacos with you and by the end, your priorities were good”.

Even the dating app Tinder, commented on their official handle, “Ok as @tinder I’ve heard a LOT of bad stories but as of 10/7/2021 this one is top 10”.