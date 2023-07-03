Thwarted bid to assassinate Crimea governor, claims Russian agency

Russia’s FSB security service has reportedly thwarted an attack on Sergei Aksyonov, the governor of the Crimea peninsula and arrested a suspect.

Crimea, which was a part of Ukraine earlier, was annexed by Russia in 2014.

“An assassination attempt organised by Ukraine’s special services targeting the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, was foiled,” the FSB said in a statement.

The FSB said in their statement that the detained individual was “a Russian national born in 1988 who had been recruited by officers of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU)”.

It added that the suspect was detained while “removing the explosive device from its hiding place”.

Russia had annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 after a referendum widely regarded as a sham by Kyiv and Western countries.

In recent months, Crimea has experienced regular strikes and attacks targeting officials installed by Russia that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)

