It has been three years since the deadly COVID-19 virus took over the entire world, bringing everything to a sudden standstill. COVID-19 which was declared a global pandemic claimed millions of lives and is still affecting thousands across the globe. At a time when scientists are still trying to ascertain the exact source and cause of the virus outbreak, a new study suggests that it might have actually originated from humans and not any animal. The claim has been made by a Chinese scientist named Tong Yigang who during a press conference also refuted claims of Covid-19 originating from raccoon dogs.

Chinese scientist claims Covid-19 may have originated from humans

Speaking at the Chinese State Council’s press conference, Tong while discussing the research into the origin of the virus said that over 1,300 environmental and frozen animal samples had been taken at the market between January-March 2020, out of which researchers isolated three strains of the virus from the environmental samples.

He further added that the genetic sequences of viral samples that were taken from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan were “almost identical” to those of patients infected with the virus, thus suggesting that it may have originated from humans instead. Tong also went on to refute the claims made in recent studies about raccoon dogs being the origin of Covid-19.

On the other hand, a Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researcher, Zhou Lei who took part in the same event noted that the site of Covid’s first discovery shouldn’t be the same place where it originated. He also called for global scientific collaboration for tracing its origins.

Notably, as debates continue to erupt over the origins of the virus, China continues to maintain its stance on being transparent and cooperative with WHO in researching the virus’ origin. However, it has been time and again criticised for blocking the attempts of international investigations.

