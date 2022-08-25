Hours after the doctors misdiagnosed her, the three-year-old woke up at her funeral

A three-year-old girl, who was mistakenly pronounced dead by doctors, woke up at her own funeral. According to a recent report in The Mirror, doctors declared Mexico’s Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza deceased on Wednesday, 17 August.

Hours after the doctors misdiagnosed her, the three-year-old woke up at her funeral. As soon as she woke up at her burial, Camila was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she died tragically for a second time.

Camila’s mother has accused the local hospital of negligence and for telling her that she died. The incident reportedly took place in San Luis Potosi’s Salinas de Hildalgo Community Hospital.

Citing a local newspaper El Universal, the New York Post reported that Camila’s family rushed her to the hospital after she experienced stomach pains, vomiting, and fever in her home town of Villa de Ramos. Camila’s mother Mary Jane Mendoza was told by the local paediatrician, who reportedly discharged her while prescribing her paracetamol, to take her daughter to a bigger hospital.

Mary reportedly told the local newspaper that after her condition continued to deteriorate, she rushed her to another doctor. The doctor prescribed Camila different medication and asked Mary to give her fruits and water. Despite following all the instructions, Camila’s health showed no improvement.

Later, she was admitted to the emergency room of a hospital.

Mary told the New York Post that the hospital staff took very long to put her on oxygen support and just 10 minutes after putting Camila on intravenous fluids, the doctors removed it and asked Mary to “let her rest in peace”.

Citing dehydration as the official reason, doctors declared Camila dead.

The next day, when the family held her funeral, Mary reportedly witnessed a glass panel in Camila’s coffin mysteriously fogging up. Pointing at it, Mary was initially dismissed by mourners, saying she was not able to bear the loss of her child and was “hallucinating.”

But later, Camila’s grandmother noticed her eyes moving and shockingly found that the toddler had a pulse.

After which she was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, wherein doctors unsuccessfully put in efforts to revive the girl and declared her dead again – this time from cerebral edema (brain swelling).

Now, Camila’s family has filed a case against the healthcare professionals who declared her dead. The San Luis Potosi State Attorney General has reportedly launched an investigation after Mary claimed that she doesn’t want “this to happen again.”

