Three-year- old boy Teddy Hobbs has become Britain’s youngest Mensa member after he qualified an IQ test. Teddy hails from Portishead, Somerset. He is able to read fluently and count to 100 in seven different languages, including German, Spanish, Mandarin, French, and Welsh. Teddy was admitted to Mensa late last year after he qualified an IQ test with the group, scoring 139 out of 160 on the Stanford Binet test. The toddler’s parents stated that they never expected Teddy to get into Mensa, according to some media reports. They added that they never planned to even apply for the group’s membership.

According to Teddy’s parents, they are trying to keep him humble in order to prevent him from developing any kind of superiority complex. The toddler’s mother Beth said, “We did an IQ test, where we basically told him that he was going to sit and do some puzzles with a lady for an hour, and he thought it was the most wonderful thing.” She further stated that after Teddy completed the test, they were told that he was eligible by Mensa’s child advisor, so they thought that he might as well join the organisation.

Teddy’s parents think that joining Mensa could be a good thing for him as he is already racing ahead of his lessons in school. Beth said she and her husband are trying to keep Teddy ‘humble’ to prevent him from developing any kind of ‘superiority complex’.

Beth said: “He is beginning to notice though. He’ll look at some friends struggling to read and sort of be a bit like ‘how come they can’t do that’ when he can – we’re just trying to make sure he doesn’t develop a superiority complex around it.”

Last year, a two-year old girl named Isla McNabb from Kentucky, United States became the youngest ever member of Mensa. Her mother told Spectrum News that the child prodigy always had an affinity for the alphabet. According to the toddler’s family, she knew just about every word thrown her way. Her parents, Amanda and Jason, informed that they even discovered “mom” scribbled in crayon on a cardboard box.

Mensa is a society of individuals who have a particularly high Intelligence quotient (IQ). One needs to have a minimum score of 132 in order to be considered eligible by the society. Established in 1946, there are currently almost 145,000 Mensans in around 90 countries across the globe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.