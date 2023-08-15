Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain

Three suspected spies for Russia operating in Britain have been arrested and charged in a major national security investigation, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The defendants are Bulgarian nationals alleged to be working for Russian security services, the BBC said. They were held in February under the Official Secrets Act by counter-terrorism detectives at London’s Metropolitan Police, which has a policing responsibility for espionage, the report added.

The British police said on Tuesday they had charged two men and a woman with identity document offences after the BBC reported the group were accused of spying for Russia.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed five people had been arrested by counter-terrorism officers in February under the Official Secrets Act and three had since been charged with possession of false identity documents with improper intention.

A police statement named them as Orlin Roussev, 45, Biser Dzambazov, 42, and Katrin Ivanova, 31. They appeared at London’s Old Bailey Court in July and were remanded in custody until a future date.

The police declined to comment on whether they were suspected of being Russian spies.

Britain has been sharpening its focus on external security threats and last month it passed a new national security law, aiming to deter espionage and foreign interference with updated tools and criminal provisions.

The government labelled Russia “the most acute threat” to its security when the law was passed.

Last year, Britain’s domestic spy chief said more than 400 suspected Russian spies had been expelled from Europe.

Britain has also been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year and has imposed a range of sanctions on Russian officials and oligarchs.