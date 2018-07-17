Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Three Rohingya from same family killed by Bangladesh truck

World Reuters Jul 17, 2018 00:07:10 IST

Three Rohingya from same family killed by Bangladesh truck

DHAKA (Reuters) - A truck overturned in a Bangladeshi refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar on Monday, killing at least four refugees, three from the same family, police said.

The accident happened in Cox's Bazar, next to Myanmar, and one of the dead was a month-old baby, police said.

A truck carrying bamboo overturned near the Balukhali camp, home to thousands of Rohingya.

Most Rohingya refugees live in shacks made of bamboo and plastic sheets that cling to steep, denuded hills in Cox's Bazar. Their numbers have swelled since last August when an army operation in Myanmar, following Rohingya insurgents' attacks on security forces, prompted an exodus to Bangladesh.

(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Nick Macfie)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores