Three killed, seven injured in New Orleans shooting; police say no suspect in custody, investigation ongoing

New Orleans: Three people have been killed and seven injured following a shooting in New Orleans, the police said.

City police spokesperson Aaron Looney said in a statement the shooting happened last night on Claiborne Avenue.

The injured victims have been taken to a hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known. No suspect was in custody.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement, "There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated and we have had more than enough.

"Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It's unacceptable anywhere," the mayor said.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.