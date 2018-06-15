You are here:
Three killed as campaign visit in southeast Turkey turns into gun battle: sources

World Reuters Jun 15, 2018 00:06:56 IST

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Three people were killed in southeast Turkey on Friday when a fight broke out between members of the campaign of a ruling party parliamentarian and some local shopkeepers, security sources said.

Ibrahim Halil Yildiz, a member of parliament from the ruling AK Party, was visiting shops in the Suruc district of Sanliurfa province when a fight broke out between his entourage and shopkeepers, the sources said.

His brother and two people from the opposing side were killed in the subsequent gun fight, they said, adding eight more people were hospitalised. Police detained around 10 people, they said.

Sanliurfa is in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast.

