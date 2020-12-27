Three, including two teenagers, shot dead after gunman opens fire at bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois
A 37-year-old male suspect was taken in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post
Rockford: A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.
A 37-year-old male suspect was in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post.
Two of those who were shot were teenagers, police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a news conference.
O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the suspected gunman.
Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.
Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement saying he was “angered and saddened” about the shooting.
“My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones,” McNamara said. “I’m also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery.”
The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city's deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US: Two killed, 5 hurt in New Orleans shooting
Police say two people have been killed and five people, including a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, wounded in the Lower Ninth Ward neighbourhood in New Orleans.
Police say five killed, including gunman, in Georgia shooting
Five people were dead, including the gunman, after a shooting in a housing development in suburban Atlanta that also left two children injured, police said.
US shooting suspect bought ammo off the Internet
Colorado theater shooting suspect James Holmes spent months stockpiling thousands of bullets and head-to-toe ballistic gear from the internet without raising any suspicions with authorities.