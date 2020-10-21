Three dead, 15 injured in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area blast, day after explosion at bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony

Law enforcement agencies said cordoned off the area and the bomb disposal squad has been deployed to ascertain the cause of the explosion, which police suspect is a cylinder blast

At least three people died and 15 were injured in an explosion at a building in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday, according to a Dawn report.

Mubina Town police SHO said that the cause behind the explosion seems to be a cylinder blast near the Maskan Chowrangi. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies said cordoned off the area and the bomb disposal squad has been deployed to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

The explosion was reported on the ground floor of the four-storey Allah Noor Apartments in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, which house a bank and businesses on the ground floor and residential apartments on upper floors, Samaa TV reported. Reports say that the injured were being taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, even as it is suspected that people might be stuck under the rubble.

The blast comes a day after a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Shireen Jinnah Colony, injuring six people. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing around one kilogramme, locally made and contained ball bearings was fitted on a bicycle, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) chief Raja Umar Khattab said, according to The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar took notice of the blast and sought a detailed report from the SSP South. He asked the investigators to fast-track the probe, Dawn reported.