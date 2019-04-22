Three Danes among those killed in Sri Lanka - foreign ministry

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Three Danish citizens were among more than 200 people killed in the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, Denmark's foreign ministry said.

Bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing 207 and injuring 450 people, police said, in the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt Pederson, writing by Louise Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

