Three cabinet ministers back Brexit delay if May's plan voted down - report

LONDON (Reuters) - Three cabinet ministers have publicly indicated they could back plans to delay Brexit if hardline MPs vote down Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for a new deal with the European Union, The Sun newspaper reported.

Business Secretary Greg Clark, work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd, and justice secretary David Gauke signalled in a joint statement that they will side with rebels next week to stop Britain leaving without a divorce deal on March 29.

The ministers called on members of the European Research Group, formed by Conservative pro-Brexit MPs, to back the government's deal or risk seeing Brexit delayed, according to the newspaper.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.