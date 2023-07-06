Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has tweeted for the first in 11 years. And what seems like is that Mark trolled Twitter owner Elon Musk through this tweet. Mark Zuckerberg has recently launched his new social media platform called Threads, which is a text-based app, similar to Twitter. It also has the option to follow and re-thread people. Within just two hours of launching, the Threads app has been downloaded by more than two million people. While rolling out a much-anticipated Twitter substitute, the Meta Platforms Inc. founder tweeted the infamous Spiderman meme.

Mark Zuckerberg joined Twitter in 2009

The Meta CEO had joined Twitter in 2009. But he was not active on Twitter for a long time. His last tweet was on January 18, 2012, and after that, he has tweeted today on the launch of his new app. Moreover, Mark took a dig at Tesla CEO while posting the infamous Spiderman meme on Twitter. In the meme, a man can be seen dressed as Spiderman pointing at another dressed in the same costume. For the unversed, the image belongs to the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon ‘Double Identity’ when the villain attempts to impersonate the hero.

What is the Threads app?

Threads app has been developed by the Instagram team. Real-time feed will also be available in Threads. The features and interface of the app are very similar to Twitter. It has now been made available in India as well and can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Moreover, if you already have blue tick on Instagram i.e. if your Instagram account is already verified then your Threads account will be verified automatically.

In Threads, a user can post up to 500 characters, including web links, photos (up to 10 photos at a time), and videos of up to one minute. However, if you have blocked someone on Instagram, they will also remain blocked on Threads. The Threads app currently does not support GIFS support and ‘close friends’ options. Additionally, at the moment, there is no feature for direct messaging in the app.

