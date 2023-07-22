Thousands march as vote on curtailing Israel court's powers nears

On Saturday, thousands of Israelis protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reform marched into Jerusalem to put pressure on his right-wing administration to drop a law that would limit the Supreme Court’s authority.

The law, which parliament is expected to vote on by Monday, was deemed necessary by Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition because the Court has grown overly interventionist.

Critics claim that in a nation without a constitution and a unicameral parliament predominated by the administration, it plays a critical role in preserving civil liberties.

Under a sweltering July sun and to the sounds of banging drums, a column of demonstrators several kilometres (miles) long marched up the major roadway to Jerusalem.

The protesters have been travelling for days, camping out at night, and frequently encountering locals who offer them food and beverages.

Before a Sunday debate and subsequent vote on the bill, which would restrict the Supreme Court’s ability to overturn what it deems “unreasonable” governmental or ministerial decisions, they want to demonstrate outside of parliament.

When asked if she thought the protesters would be able to block the vote, protest leader Shikma Bressler responded that she wasn’t sure.

“But the vote is not the last step,” she told Reuters. “This is why we are trying to build the forces …in this country to choose right from wrong, to choose light from darkness.”

The law, according to its proponents, is intended to assist efficient governance while courts continue to maintain significant judicial control. The measure, according to critics, is being pushed through parliament and will allow for corruption and power abuses.

The planned changes have harmed the economy and alarmed Washington, which has encouraged Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption accusations that he denies, to seek consensus on judicial reforms. According to polls, there are broad concerns among Israelis about the changes.

Concerns about war-readiness have been raised on all sides of the argument, and the crisis has even sowed tensions inside the military, which was previously thought of as an apolitical melting pot for a fractured country.

