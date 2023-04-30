This UK town has banned 'hoodies' in shopping areas, know why?

Authorities in Romford, an east London town in the United Kingdom has banned people from wearing hoodies in town centre’s shopping areas.

As a preventative measure against disruptive behavior, the Romford Business Improvement District’s project has the support of Havering council members and neighbourhood Metropolitan police officers.

According to sources, medical masks and religious attire are not prohibited, ski masks and motorcycle helmets however are.

For many years in UK, hoodie-worn people have been a topic of discussion. In 2005, the authorities even issued antisocial behaviour orders (asbos) against many teens to forbid them from donning hoodies under threat of punishment.

Antisocial behaviour has reportedly been on the rise once again across England and Wales.

According to the Crime Survey for England and Wales, approximately 30% more people in 2020 than in 2012 reported engaging in antisocial behaviour.

The government replied last month with an action plan after Labour made crime a focal point of its election campaign.

Romford residents are in favour of the ban. One of Romford’s four shopping centers, the Liberty, has more pro-rule business owners and employees.

The store had been “terrorized,” according to Jon Lyme, manager of Select Tech, by people robbing Apple Macs and iPhones in large quantities.

“They all have facial coverings, rush in, and grab anything they can,” the man claimed.

He noted that in conjunction with the implementation of the new regulations, security patrols have been increased. The majority of customers have reportedly agreed to remove their hoods.

“There’s only been one instance where I’ve had to escort someone out,” he responded when questioned.

In a 2020 research of teenagers at a New York school, it was discovered that they were more likely to assume that a person wearing a hoodie would engage in unlawful or socially unacceptable activities.

However, some people including Dr Ashley Weinberg, a psychologist in the University of Salford, believes hoodies can operate as a vehicle for activating biases.

Ban a hoodie? Shops in Romford are banning hoodies to prevent crime – a few thoughts… 👇 (1/15) pic.twitter.com/zJNmBRATcT — Jon Yates (@jonpayates) April 30, 2023

In many different situations, several styles of clothes have been prohibited throughout the UK. Pyjamas have been outlawed by many shops since they are considered unsuitable for shopping, and more recently, many schools have outlawed short skirts or even skirts entirely.

