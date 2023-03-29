This Spanish town pays Brits £2600 to soak the sun
British families of four could benefit from the scheme with each adult earning £22,440 and each kid receiving £8,975 for relocating to the village. There are some restrictions though, the first of which is that the deal is only valid for those under the age of 45
London: Spanish town where sun hardly sets the whole year, is offering £2,600 per head to British couples for moving there and even more for having a baby and living for six months at least.
As per reports, the idyllic town of Ponga, located in the mountainous region of northern Spain, is giving the money to anyone who wishes to move there permanently.
Additionally, according to Spanish media accounts, couples will receive $2,600 for each baby they register in the town.
Ponga is ideal if you want a quiet and peaceful existence; the closest city is about 35 miles away.
Asturias’ undulating hills and the Costa Verde’s breathtaking surfing shores will be right outside the front door for newcomers.
There are some restrictions though, the first of which is that the deal is only valid for those under the age of 45.
All candidates must be Swiss nationals or have resided there continuously for ten years.
Additionally, there are some rules for those who want to benefit from the scheme.
Applicants for the programme must move to Albinen and remain there for 10 years; your home in the village would need to be worth at least £180,000.
One will also have to learn German language in order to move and in case once decides to leave than they will have to return the money.
Anyone who wishes to permanently relocate to Quilpie, Queensland, has been offered $10,000 in the meantime.
But to be eligible for the financial infusion, applicants must construct on their property and occupy their new residence for at least six months.
According to reports, only 800 people presently reside in Quilpie, which is located approximately 590 miles to the west of Brisbane, the state’s capital.
