This Pennsylvania house has a toilet on staircase, check viral picture

A nice three-bedroom house is listed for sale in Pennsylvania. The pictures show a cute kitchen, a garden outside, and a fireplace in the living room along with a basement that has a wooden door. But out of everything, a picture that has caught everyone’s attention is that of a toilet on a staircase. The picture shows the toilet in the middle of a staircase.

This feature appears to be too unique to handle for those who have seen the property listed on the website of estate agent Bright MLS.

The staircase is carpeted but doesn’t have a wall or coverings that can be closed in case someone wants to use the toilet. The carpet on the staircase even has a hole in it for the toilet.

The house is described as a desirable area with lots of storage space, a large workshop in the basement, a side apartment, and an extra-large detached garage behind the property. It further mentioned that the space is great for workshops and storage of equipment.

However, there is no mention of the reason for such a placement of the toilet seat on the staircase. This made social media users wonder if it was a construction flow, a deliberate addition, an experiment, or a symbolic gesture.

Reacting to the bizarre construction, a social media user commented that the toilet seat was on a carpet while another wrote it was too expensive to have a waste line started for a toilet in the basement and added that this was quite normal during older times.

A third user mocked the house saying, “When you gotta go, you gotta go!” Another commented that the house with its strange toilet was the stuff of nightmares.

