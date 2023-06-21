THIS European island has declared itself a mobile-free zone

With the onset of summer and the beginning of the tourism season, individuals on social media may find it challenging to address the age-old question: If you didn’t share your vacation on social media, did you actually go?

The answer is yes, and it is likely that your experience was even more enjoyable without constantly posting every update on Instagram.

The island of Ulko-Tammio in Finland is encouraging visitors to disconnect from their screens and embrace the beauty of nature.

Ulko-Tammio claims itself as the world’s first phone-free tourist island. It is situated in the Eastern Gulf of Finland, within a national park. Interestingly, Finland has been named the “world’s happiest country” for six consecutive years. Interestingly, the country is also home to Nokia.

Ulko-Tammio is uninhabited by humans, but boasts a diverse array of rare birds and plants.

Participation in the digital detox program on Ulko-Tammio is voluntary, and since the island maintains mobile network coverage, the temptation to use smartphones will be ever-present. The staff who oversee the island, hope that this campaign will inspire tourists to unplug and engage with the island’s natural beauty, wildlife, and fellow visitors.

Tourists visiting Ulko-Tammio can enjoy phone-free nights by staying in tents or a cabin managed by Parks & Wildlife Finland.

Mats Selin, an expert in island tourism, told CNN, “The island of Ulko-Tammio, located off the coast of Hamina, will be designated as a phone-free zone this summer. We want to urge holidaymakers to switch off their smart devices and to stop and genuinely enjoy the islands.”

Typically, access to islands such as Ulko-Tammio is facilitated through private boats, commuter ferries, or water taxis.

With inputs from agencies

