This Dubai hotel offers parties in the sky for $14,000 per hour

Dubai is known for its extravagance lifestyle and luxuries. The city relishes plush hotels that are always in the news for outmaneuvering one another. The inordinate amenities offered by these hotels always keeps them at the top of their game. Talking of such top-notch facilities, one hotelier wants to win the entire battle over others, and has come up with a private jet service of its own.

One of Dubai’s most renowned hotel chains, FIVE Hotels and Resorts, has started accepting bookings on its own 16-passenger private jet. The plane has LED lights, a nightclub-quality sound system, a 55-inch TV screen and a king-size bed with en-suite bathroom, so you can celebrate and dance out of your seat. Each hour of flight time on the FIVE plane hotels, will cost about $13,000 to $14,000. The perk being, anyone can book a 12-hour flight and not just hotel guests.

FIVE, which was founded in 2017, has expanded beyond hotels with the private jet service. According to FIVE Hotels founder Kabir Mulchandani, the company’s next step will be a branded yacht for offshore parties. He said, “We are always looking for new ways to offer our guests a unique and memorable experience.” The private-jet service founder added, “Fly FIVE is a natural extension of our hospitality philosophy, bringing the vibe at FIVE to the skies.”

The private jet: 9H-FIVE or Nine-Hotel-FIVE

The hotel is based on the Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty model, developed by Swiss aviation company Comlux. A 12-hour range allows it to fly to destinations such as Santorini, Ibiza and Zurich, where FIVE has its first resort in Europe. It also features a Wi-Fi connectivity, electro-chromatic shades on the windows, and mood lighting that can be adjusted based on the time of day or the preferences of the passengers.

FIVE Hotels and Resorts offers 14 venues across two Dubai properties, which are known for their lively atmosphere and entertainment offerings. There are 470 luxurious rooms and suites at the flagship FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel, which boasts a stunning beachfront location, a spa, fitness center, and several pools. Regular events at the hotel include brunches, pool parties, and live music performances. With 269 pools, Jacuzzis, lush green terraces, and a culinary scene that is unmatched, the FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel is a chic penthouse-style resort.

The private jet service can be booked through comeplayfly.com. A variety of packages are available for guests, including accommodation at FIVE hotels, airport transfers, and exclusive events.