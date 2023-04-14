A number of historical events have taken place around the globe, with many of them leaving a major impact on how the world functions today. From a variety of fields including science, medicine, technology, and industries, among others, a lot has happened in the past decades. Speaking of which, a number of historical incidents have also taken place on today’s date i.e., 14 April in the past. From the end of the Human Genome Project, the United States bombing Libya, and the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, a number of historic events took place on 14 April. Scroll down to check the timeline of the historic events.

14 April: Historical events

2014 – Boko Haram terrorists abducted 276 schoolgirls

On 14 April 2014, armed Boko Haram terrorists set up Twin bombings in Abuja and later kidnapped around 276 minor school girls from the remote Nigerian town of Chibok. While 57 of them managed to escape when they were being abducted, the remaining ones were taken, hostage. To date, only a few of them have managed to return back to their homes.

