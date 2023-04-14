World

This Day, That Year: Take a look at some major incidents that took place in the past

Check the number of significant events that took place on 14 April.

FP Trending April 14, 2023 07:00:16 IST
This Day, That Year: Take a look at some major incidents that took place in the past

Abraham Lincoln. Image: Library of Congress/Wikimedia

A number of historical events have taken place around the globe, with many of them leaving a major impact on how the world functions today. From a variety of fields including science, medicine, technology, and industries, among others, a lot has happened in the past decades. Speaking of which, a number of historical incidents have also taken place on today’s date i.e., 14 April in the past. From the end of the Human Genome Project, the United States bombing Libya, and the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, a number of historic events took place on 14 April. Scroll down to check the timeline of the historic events.

14 April: Historical events

1865 – Abraham Lincoln was shot
On the evening of 14 April 1865, then-US President Abraham Lincoln was shot by a stage actor named John Wilkes Booth, when he was attending a special performance at the Ford’s Theatre in Washington DC. A day after he was shot at the theatre, Lincoln passed away the next morning on 15 April.

1952 – The novel ‘Invisible Man’ was published

One of the greatest novels of African-American literature, Ralph Ellison’s ‘Invisible Man’ was published on 14 April 1952. The novel narrates the story of a naive and idealistic young Black man.

1986 – United States bombing of Libya

On 14 April 1986, the United States launched air strikes in Libya in retaliation for the Libyan sponsorship of terrorism against American troops. The attack which resulted in the death of many and also injured many others narrowly missed Muammar al-Qaddafi.

2003 – The Human Genome Project came to an end

The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) on 14 April 2003 announced the end of the Human Genome Project after a 13-year effort from 1990 to 2003. The project’s major accomplishment provided major information about the human blueprint.

2014 – Boko Haram terrorists abducted 276 schoolgirls 

On 14 April 2014, armed Boko Haram terrorists set up Twin bombings in Abuja and later kidnapped around 276 minor school girls from the remote Nigerian town of Chibok. While 57 of them managed to escape when they were being abducted, the remaining ones were taken, hostage. To date, only a few of them have managed to return back to their homes.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 14, 2023 07:00:16 IST

TAGS:

also read

AI images show Mark Zuckerberg in never-seen avatar, walking on the ramp; check
World

AI images show Mark Zuckerberg in never-seen avatar, walking on the ramp; check

The photos shared on Twitter have gone viral on social media, leaving social media users confused and impressed

Archaeologists discover 1,000-year-old Mayan scoreboard in Mexico's Chichen Itza
World

Archaeologists discover 1,000-year-old Mayan scoreboard in Mexico's Chichen Itza

The stone scoreboard is said to date back between A.D. 800 and A.D. 900

Man finds gold nugget worth $1,60,000 while digging in Victoria's 'Golden Triangle'; know how
World

Man finds gold nugget worth $1,60,000 while digging in Victoria's 'Golden Triangle'; know how

The man who went with just a metal detector to find gold came home with a mega lottery.