This Day, That Year: Take a look at some major incidents that took place in the past
Check the number of significant events that took place on 14 April.
A number of historical events have taken place around the globe, with many of them leaving a major impact on how the world functions today. From a variety of fields including science, medicine, technology, and industries, among others, a lot has happened in the past decades. Speaking of which, a number of historical incidents have also taken place on today’s date i.e., 14 April in the past. From the end of the Human Genome Project, the United States bombing Libya, and the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, a number of historic events took place on 14 April. Scroll down to check the timeline of the historic events.
14 April: Historical events
1952 – The novel ‘Invisible Man’ was published
One of the greatest novels of African-American literature, Ralph Ellison’s ‘Invisible Man’ was published on 14 April 1952. The novel narrates the story of a naive and idealistic young Black man.
1986 – United States bombing of Libya
On 14 April 1986, the United States launched air strikes in Libya in retaliation for the Libyan sponsorship of terrorism against American troops. The attack which resulted in the death of many and also injured many others narrowly missed Muammar al-Qaddafi.
2003 – The Human Genome Project came to an end
The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) on 14 April 2003 announced the end of the Human Genome Project after a 13-year effort from 1990 to 2003. The project’s major accomplishment provided major information about the human blueprint.
2014 – Boko Haram terrorists abducted 276 schoolgirls
On 14 April 2014, armed Boko Haram terrorists set up Twin bombings in Abuja and later kidnapped around 276 minor school girls from the remote Nigerian town of Chibok. While 57 of them managed to escape when they were being abducted, the remaining ones were taken, hostage. To date, only a few of them have managed to return back to their homes.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AI images show Mark Zuckerberg in never-seen avatar, walking on the ramp; check
The photos shared on Twitter have gone viral on social media, leaving social media users confused and impressed
Archaeologists discover 1,000-year-old Mayan scoreboard in Mexico's Chichen Itza
The stone scoreboard is said to date back between A.D. 800 and A.D. 900
Man finds gold nugget worth $1,60,000 while digging in Victoria's 'Golden Triangle'; know how
The man who went with just a metal detector to find gold came home with a mega lottery.