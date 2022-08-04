This cute rabbit chase of a kitten will surely win your heart, watch video

In the video, a kitten can be seen running around a cushion as it tries to chase a rabbit. After a few attempts, the rabbit runs away from the bed to save itself while the cat gives up. The clip has got 1 million views so far with a number of reactions from social media users

Cute cat and dog videos often go viral on social media. They are perhaps the best way to lighten up your mood. But now, a video was shared on Twitter that featured a kitten and a rabbit. The clip is adorable to say the least. The video shows a cat and a rabbit sitting on top of a bed, running around a cushion.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user that goes with the handle @buitengebieden. Once you look at the clip, we are sure that you would share it with your friends. In the video, a kitten can be seen running around a cushion as it tries to chase a rabbit. After a few attempts, the rabbit runs away from the bed to save itself while the cat gives up. The clip has got 1 million views so far with a number of reactions from social media users.

Have a look at the cute chase here:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “The world may not be able to handle this much adorableness.”

The world may not be able to handle this much adorableness. https://t.co/HJEn8R4Bmy — Mike Paxson (@MikePaxson4) August 3, 2022

Another questioned, “Why can't Twitter just be this?”

Why can't Twitter just be this? https://t.co/zXUUYobQER — Jenifer R (@Jenifer56985610) August 3, 2022

“The level of cuteness here is killing me,” wrote a user.

The level of cuteness here is killing me https://t.co/aeaTJvbccs — Coco (@Coco17298264) August 3, 2022

Another user was of the view that all they needed was the video at that moment.

All you really need right now. https://t.co/zngG0GAJLR — Tarzan Dan Freeman (@TarzanDan) August 3, 2022

Earlier, a video was shared on Reddit that had a grumpy cat with some adorable puppies that won hearts, ever since it was posted.

In the clip, one could see a furry cat sitting on top of a bed. Then, a number of puppies come in the frame and get too close to the cat, who gets irritated. However, the cat chooses to stay close to the puppies and tolerates them. It looked defeated and seemed to have given in to the affection of the puppies towards the end.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.