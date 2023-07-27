If you are a foodie and love to explore various restaurants across the world, you might be aware that it is very common to have trouble getting a reservation unless you book your table days in advance. However, it might be surprising to know that there is a pub in the UK that has a four-year waiting list for its popular Sunday roast. Going by a report in Bristol Live, the restaurant booking management experts at Dojo have found this pub to be one of the hardest UK restaurants to get into. The list was made taking into consideration factors such as insights from TikTok, online reviews, and waitlists from restaurants.

The pub, named Bank Tavern in Bristol, has a four-year waitlist for Sunday, owing to the nationwide lockdown after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. The official website of the restaurant calls itself ‘a small pub with a big heart.’ The waitlist is mostly for Sunday lunchtime as the pub serves its famous Sunday Roasts then.

According to a report in The New York Post, the Bank Tavern menu includes a 30-day aged rare topside of beef, along with a slow-cooked pork belly, a honey and rosemary roasted leg of lamb, and a vegetable lentil loaf. The diners will also have a choice between maple Sriracha glazed pork belly with apple coleslaw, Greek squid balls, and masoor dahl pakoras for starters. As for dessert, you can have either a strawberry and white chocolate pavlova, a limoncello tart, or a raspberry yogurt panna cotta.

Going by the official website of the pub, its extraordinary roasts have been the talk of the town for years now. In addition to this, the place was also named the home of Bristol’s best Sunday Lunch at the Observer Food Monthly Awards in 2019 and the Bristol Good Food Awards in 2018.

The Bank Tavern has been in business ever since the 19th century, overcoming numerous riots, two world wars, Bristol City Council town planners, and Thatcher, among other things.

The customers are warned through the official website of the pub that the reservations for Sunday dinners have been closed for the foreseeable future.