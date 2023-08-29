THIS airline has launched 'adult only' zone on the plane, BUT it's...

If you’ve ever experienced the inconvenience of having a crying baby nearby during a flight, you’re aware of how annoying it can be.

In an effort to prevent such situations, one European airline is taking a unique approach by introducing designated seating zones exclusively for passengers aged 16 and above.

Turkish-Dutch Corendon Airlines is currently in the process of testing these “Only Adult” zones on flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao, set to begin in November, reported USA Today.

To create a distinct separation, the “Only Adult” zone will be enclosed by walls and curtains, providing an environment suitable for travellers without children and for business passengers who prefer a quiet workspace, according to the airline’s press release.

With this, families can also feel relieved knowing that they won’t disturb passengers without children.

However, opting for a seat away from children will come at an additional cost. For a one-way ticket, selecting the “Only Adult” zone will incur an extra charge of 45 euros. Choosing an XL seat within this zone will require an additional payment of 100 euros.

Similar seating arrangements have been adopted by several international airlines. Singaporean low-budget carrier Scoot introduced “Scoot-in-Silence” cabins, where passengers must be 12 years old or older to enter.

