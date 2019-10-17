You are here:
Thirty-five foreigners killed, four injured in Saudi Arabia's Madinah after bus crashes with heavy vehicle

World Agence France-Presse Oct 17, 2019 08:23:00 IST

  • Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia, state media said on Thursday.

  • The accident on Wednesday involved a collision between 'a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle (loader), in Al-Akhal Center in Madinah area' said a spokesman for Madinah police.

  • 'It resulted in the death of (35) and the injury of (4) of its passengers,' the spokesperson added.

Representational image. Reuters

The accident on Wednesday involved a collision between "a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle (loader), in Al-Akhal Center in Madinah area, resulting in the death of (35) and the injury of (4) of its passengers," a spokesman for Madinah police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 08:23:00 IST

