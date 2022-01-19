Thief shows cops how he entered a house through barred windows, video goes viral

The person alleged to be the thief fits his body diagonally through a square portion of the window

A recent video of an alleged thief giving a demo of how he entered a house is going viral on the internet. It is very rare to see a burglary taking place in real life, but this video will make you believe in the impossible.

The clip was posted on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rupin Sharma. In the video, the man can be seen showing police officials how he broke into a house through its barred windows.

As the video opens, it shows an officer in uniform removing handcuffs of the thief. Following which, he goes on to display his technique in entering the house. As the man (alleged thief) climbs the window, he correctly fits his body diagonally through a square portion of the barred window.

By looking at the window, one can never guess that it is possible for a full-bodied adult to pass through it. The man, however, made the impossible happen. While making the attempt, the man made it look like his body had no bones and rather made of sponge.

What surprised and shocked the police was that the thief’s demonstration to enter the house took less than a minute and all the more without making any noise.

Watch the video here:

