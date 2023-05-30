THESE are the 7 main actors of Sahil Khan’s ‘murderous’ story who will shed light on Sakshi murder case

Monday became horror-day for Delhi as Sakshi, 16, was stabbed multiple times on Sunday evening by Sahil Khan, who was caught in the act by a CCTV camera as if seized by a frenzy. As if knifing was not enough, the accused bludgeoned her head with a concrete slab.

Dubbed as ‘love jihad’ by many, accused Sahil Khan fled the scene though several people kept looking on or passed by unruffled by how he had brutalised Sakshi. He was later arrested from UP’s Bulandshahr.

In this gruesome act of depravity, there are six major actors that are in the eye of the storm.

1. Sakshi: All of 16, she was knifed 16 times, 6 in the throat, so much so that her entrails came out. Her head was, as per the preliminary post-mortem report, smashed to pieces.

2. Sahil Sarfaraz or Khan: The accused was caught murdering Sakshi on CCTV. He is said to be two-timing Sakshi and was upset, reportedly, as the victim had started talking to her ex-boyfriend. She even had the latter’s tattoo. Sakshi had wanted to break-up, according to reports, from Sahil Khan and had also threatened to go to the police if he did not relent. He is 20, repairs ACs and fridges.

3. Praveen: According to reports, Praveen was Sakshi’s ex-boyfriend. He is in UP’s Jaunpur. It was his name that Sakhsi had got tattooed on her hand.

4. Neetu: She is Sakshi’s friend. It was at her kid’s birthday party that Sakshi was going to when Sahil Sarfaraz jumped her. Interestingly, Neetu’s husband is in Tihar jail. In the days leading to her murder, Sakshi was living at Neetu’s place. Therefore, she becomes a crucial witness to what transpired between Sahil Khan and Sakshi.

5. Arti: Another friend of Sakshi. Arti was the last person Sakhsi met before being killed. The two had, as per reports, met at the weekly bazaar in Shahbad Dairy area. Reportedly, Arti had said that Sakshi told her that Sahil Khan was stalking her.

6. Akash: Sahil’s friend, the two were seen standing at the scene of crime in the hours leading to the murder. He can give crucial clues.

7. Jhabru: He is another of Sahil Khan’s friend. He is a resident of the same area. Reportedly, Sakshi was close to Jhabru and that the latter had warned Sahil not to hassle Sakshi.

