Theresa May appoints Sajid Javid new British interior minister after Amber Rudd resigns in wake of immigration scandal

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May has named Sajid Javid as Britain's new interior minister after the previous minister resigned amid an immigration scandal.

File image of Britain's new interior minister Sajid Javid. AP

Javid, Britain's former communities secretary, is the first minority politician to hold one of Britain's four top government jobs.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned late Sunday, saying she had "inadvertently" misled lawmakers about whether the government had deportation targets.

The furore began when the Guardian newspaper reported that some people who came to the UK from the Caribbean after World War II had recently been refused medical care in Britain or threatened with deportation because they could not produce paperwork proving their right to live here.

Javid, whose parents came from Pakistan, has expressed anger at the treatment of those UK citizens, telling the Sunday Telegraph: "That could be me."


Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 15:21 PM

